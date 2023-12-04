SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Strays of the Day: Daisy and Rose.

Daisy and Rose are both young adult, female Siberian Huskies that weigh about 45 pounds.

They were found together on the 1900 block of Court Street.

The rescue says they think they may be sisters. Both pups are friendly, and outgoing, and aren’t scared of the cold.

Daisy and Rose will be available for adoption on December 5.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.