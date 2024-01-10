SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Daisha.

Daisha is a three-to-four year-old female, American Staffordshire and husky mix. She was found on the 1800 block of Pierce Street back in late October.

The rescue says she’s great with people, cats, and some other dogs. She loves long walks and knows her basic commands and has a full sponsorship. That means she’ll be free to an approved home.

Daisha is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt or would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.