SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Columbo, a 1-to-3-year-old, male coonhound.

He was found at the intersection of Outer Drive and Highway 75. He’s an energetic guy that gets along well with people and other dogs, but he’s not a fan of cats.

He’s looking for a home for the “howl”-idays. Columbo is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.