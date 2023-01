SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Clyde, a 9-to-12-month-old, male, blue-and-white pit-bullterrier mix puppy.

He was found on the 2100 block of Hamilton boulevard, without Bonnie.

He’s a young pup with a ton of energy who loves everyone and everything and is the perfect age for training.

Clyde is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.