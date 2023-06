SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Cleopatra.

Cleopatra is a senior dog who’s more than eight years old.

She was found on the 2400 block of West 28th Street. She weighs about 35 pounds.

The shelter says she has a lot of energy and is always on the go.

She’s also very sweet and friendly. Cleopatra is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or if you’d like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.