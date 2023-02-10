SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Cinnabun, our first ever rabbit featured as our Stray of the Day.

She’s a 1-to-2-year-old female black and white Dutch Rabbit she was found on the 3700 block of 28th street.

The shelter says she’s a super friendly bun who loves to be pet or brushed and loves to snack on carrots and green veggies.

Cinnabun is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.