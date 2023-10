SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Chuck.

Chuck is a one-to-two-year-old male, American Staffordshire mix that weighs about 45 pounds.

He was found on the 1100 block of 21st Street.

The rescue says he’s a smart and confident dog that gets along well with other dogs and with people.

Chuck is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.