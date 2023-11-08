SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Chuck

Chuck is a one-to-two-year-old male, miniature American bully who weighs about 40 pounds.

He was found on the 1100 block of 21st Street back in late August.

We’ve featured him as a stray of the day before, but he hasn’t found a new home just yet. Don’t let his grumpy-looking picture here fool you. The rescue says he’s friendly, sweet, goofy and gets along great with kids.

Chuck is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.