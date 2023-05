SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Chico.

Chico is a one-year-old male American bulldog mix.

He was originally adopted from the shelter, but recently had to be returned.

He’s kennel-trained and knows his basic commands and he’s even good with kids.

Chico is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, or if you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.