SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Chester.

Chester is a three-to-six-month-old male maltese mix puppy.

He was found on the 3000 block of West 3rd Street.

He’s a smaller pup who’s still growing, but even once he’s full grown, he’ll still be fewer than 20 pounds.

The shelter says he’s friendly and loves to play, but will need a lot of training.

Chester is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.