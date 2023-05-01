SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Chester.
Chester is a three-to-six-month-old male maltese mix puppy.
He was found on the 3000 block of West 3rd Street.
He’s a smaller pup who’s still growing, but even once he’s full grown, he’ll still be fewer than 20 pounds.
The shelter says he’s friendly and loves to play, but will need a lot of training.
Chester is available for adoption now.
If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.