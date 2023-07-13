Family Archery

July 11 at 6:30pm

Come on out to the Adams Homestead Archery Range and learn a fun, new skill or practice one you’ve already learned. We will teach you the basics skills and safety of archery and practice shooting targets. Everyone of all ages is welcome to have a fun night in the outdoors. Space is limited, so please call 605-232-0373 to reserve your spot.

Story Time at The Park

July 12 at 9:30am

Klasey Park in South Sioux City

Join the youth librarian at Klasey Park for a story time! Everyone’s welcome! Bring a blanket to sit on!

Play-Doh Party

July 12th at 11am

South Sioux City Public Library Youth Department

Pippin – We’ve got magic to do!

July 13th at 7pm

The Little Red Hen Theatre

Wakefield, NE

We’ve got magic to do! Join us for our spectacular production of the Broadway musical PIPPIN! Our high-flying show features incredible singing, an intriguing story – and amazing circus tricks. With an unforgettable score from musical theatre giant Stephen Schwartz, Pippin is the story of one young man’s journey to be extraordinary. Winner of 4 Tony awards this daring show will captivate and enthrall! PIPPIN is sponsored in part by The Nebraska Arts Council, Dixon County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Wayne County Convention & Visitors Bureau, and by our 2023 Season Patrons!

Artwalk

July 13

Dress in your best disco loving generation clothes and join Art Center, Gallery 103, 3Rivers gallery and Art SUX gallery 5:30-7:30

Art, refreshments and fun.

Save the date!!

Mid-Step Service’s 9th Annual Golf Classic

July 14th beginning at 11:15am with shot-gun start at 12:15pm

Four Person Scramble

$300 a team

More information call 712-274-2252

All Abilities Day

July 15th from 10:30-1pm

Riverside Pool and Pickleball Courts

Anyone 5 years or older with a disability, their caregivers, and family can enjoy FREE pickleball and open swim.

RSVP to reskins@sioux-city.org by July 12. Pickleball equipment will be provided. You are welcome to bring any assistive equipment for the pool or courts.

Municipal Band Concert

July 16 at 7:30pm

Grandview Park Bandshell

Featuring saxophone soloist Bradyn Anderson

Watercolor Class: Painted Pizza

July 17 at 6pm

South Sioux City Public Library

Cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, and pineapple whatever toppings you prefer is up to you! Join Reenie from reference as we paint pizza slices with watercolors. We will be using a step-by-step method to paint your pizza slice with or without pineapple.

*Supplies will be provided, bring your own brushes if you have a preference**Registration Required. Adults only (ages 16+). Please register here: https://southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/10723657

Dorothy Pecaut Animal Show

July 18th at 3pm

South Sioux City Library

Live animals at the Library! Come hand out with live animals and learn about them with our friends form the Dorothy Pecaut Center.

Camp Bobo

For boys and girls 5-6-7 years old

July 18-20

Adams Homestead and nature Preserve

We are offering a great camp again this year! Camp Bobo will be held July 18-20. This camp is for 5 to 7 year olds who enjoy the outdoors and want to learn more about nature. Limit to 25 kids. Please call the visitor center at 605-232-0873 to reserve your spot. Be like Bobo!!!

Story Time at The Park

July 19 at 9:30am

Klasey Park in South Sioux City

Join the youth librarian at Klasey Park for a story time! Everyone’s welcome! Bring a blanket to sit on!

Deep Cuts: A Night of Collaging

July 20 at 6pm

South Sioux City Public Library

Reenie from reference will be hosting a night of collaging for adults (ages 15+), we will cut into interesting eye-catching pieces so as to create artwork that speaks to us and others. We will be utilizing the library’s Cricut machine and learning about what makes a great composition.

Space is limited! Please register here:

https://southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/10723778

Ladies Archery Night

July 25 at 6:30pm

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve

Hey Ladies! Come on out to the Adams Homestead Archery Range and learn a fun, new skill. We will teach you the basics skills and safety of archery. Bring your girlfriends and have a fun night in the outdoors. Space is limited, so please call 605-232-0873 to reserve your spot.

July Jam

Downtown Sioux City

July 22 from 10am-11pm

Free live music

12 bars, 10 bands, 2 stages all in 1 night

Outdoor Adventures

July 27th at 8:30am

Woodbury County Extension and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center have teamed up to offer activities that include knot tying, nature walk, setting up camp, archery, crafts and more.

Deadline for registration is June 15, 2023

Grades 4 – 8

Cost $25.00

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The fees for service will be used to offset direct expenses and to support the 4 – H Woodbury County Extension Program.

Outdoor Skills

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve

Join us June 23rd at 6:30 p.m. and July 28 at 1 p.m. for an opportunity to learn important outdoor skills! Attendees will get the opportunity to learn about skills such as water purification, animal safety, tent construction and enjoy some tasty treats made from nature! We hope to see you there! Call 605-232-0873 to pre-register

Fairy Houses

South Sioux City Public Library

July 31st at 2:30pm

Come make a fairy house out of common household items. Registration Required.

Barnyard Buddies

August 1 at 9am

Come join the Adams Homestead staff in helping take care of the barnyard animals here at the park. Our barnyard animals include two donkeys, two sheep, ducks, chickens and geese. We’ll be feeding, watering, scooping and caring for the animals so be sure to wear proper attire for the chores! Please call 605-232-0873 in order to register prior to the event. We hope to see you there!

Free Community Breakfast

August 4 at 7:30pm

Pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange juice….served hot and fresh compliments of Farmer’s Pride. Join us for our FREE Community Breakfast at the Fairgrounds in South Sioux City. Open to the public! Free Fairgrounds entry and parking every day.

Kid’s Triathlon

August 5th at 9am

Sioux City Parks and Recreation is excited for the third annual Kid’s Triathlon on Saturday, August 5, 2023! There will be two ages groups: 6-10 & 11-15. Parents, come out and cheer on your kid as they participate in this “mini” triathlon! Fee is $35, includes a t-shirt. Register by July 23 to receive a t-shirt. Please register! For questions, call 712-279-6126.

Adams Homestead Celebration

August 12 at 10am

On August 14, 1997, Adams Homestead & Nature Preserve officially opened as a state park. We mark this very special occasion by having an annual festival on or around this day. This year Saturday, August 12, 2023 has been selected as our festival date. Event will run from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. There are many exciting activities that are scheduled throughout the day. Some of the activities include threshing machine demo, corn shelling, candlemaking, tin punching, homestead tours, rope making, musicians, buffalo chip throwing contest, rope making, Dutch Oven Cooking Demo, homemade pie contest, and much, much more! Those interested in participating in the homemade pie judging contest need to bring their pies to Adams Homestead by 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12. The pie judging will start at 1:30 p.m. Pies will be judged by their appearance, texture, and taste. Plan to spend the entire day at Adams. We will have food and refreshments that you may purchase while enjoying your day of FREE entertainment. There will be activities, presentations, music, and crafts for the ENTIRE family to enjoy and take part in. Get a sense of history, learn about your heritage and explore the outdoors! Bring your walking shoes, bikes, strollers and your love for the great outdoors and we will do the rest! We are located off Interstate 29 Exit 4, 1-mile west, and ½ mile south. You can follow the brown nature area signs from the interstate. If you have any questions, please feel free to call us at (605) 232-0873!

Senior Archery

August 24 at 6:#0pm

Seniors! Join us for a senior archery night. Ages 60 years on up are welcome to learn how to shoot with our state of the art bow and arrows and shooting range. Feel free to bring your own bow or use one of ours. Learn a new skill or practice an old one. Space is limited so call 605-232-0873 to reserve a spot.

Latham Park – Art in the Park

September 16

10-4pm

Alley Art Festival

September 23

11am-11pm

Downtown Sioux City