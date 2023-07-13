SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Cheetos.
Cheetos is a four-to-six month old male, orange tabby kitten.
He was found at the intersection of West 1st Street and Market Street.
The rescue says he loves to snuggle and that he’d fit well in a family with kids, because he loves to run and play.
Cheetos is available for adoption now.
If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.