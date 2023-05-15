SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today, there’s two!

Tabasco

These are Cayenne and Tabasco. They’re both 9-week-old kittens, Cayenne is a female Calico and Tabasco is a male orange Tabby.

They were found on the 4100 block of Gordon Drive along with two of their siblings, who have already found homes.

These guys were pretty “spicy” when they first came to the rescue, hence their names but now they’ve gotten used to people and are very friendly.

Cayenne

Cayenne and Tabasco are available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.