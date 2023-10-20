SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Casey.

Casey is a nine-to-12 month-old male, cream-and-white tabby kitten.

He was found at the intersection of Pierce and 14th Street.

The rescue says he’s a very chill and mellow guy who seems to get along with people, cats, and dogs. He’s just a little couch potato looking for someone to be lazy with.

Casey will be available for adoption on Monday.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.