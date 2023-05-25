SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Cadbury.

Cadbury is a full-grown male mini rex rabbit. He was found on the 3700 block of 28th Street.

The rescue says he’s a friendly outgoing little guy who’s very soft and sweet. He loves snacking on carrots and greens.

If you know Cadbury, let his owners know he’s at the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center. Otherwise, he’ll be available for adoption tomorrow.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.