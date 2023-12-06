SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Butters.

Butters is a one-to-two-year-old male, German Shepherd mix that weighs about 60 pounds.

This is his second time at the shelter and we featured him back in September, but he’s still waiting. The rescue says he’d be happiest in a home with no younger children.

Butters is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.