SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Buddy.

Buddy is a six-to-nine-month-old male labrador retriever puppy.

He weighs about 40 pounds, and he’ll weigh about 75 when he’s fully grown.

He was found at Stone State Park.

The rescue says he already knows his basic commands and he loves sandwiches.

Buddy is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.