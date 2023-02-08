SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day; it’s Still Waiting Wednesday!

This is Bronx, a 1-to-3-year-old, male, black-and-brown bully mix. He was found on the 3700 block of Seattle Avenue back at the beginning of December.

We’ve featured him as one of our strays of the day before, but he’s still waiting.

As much as this sweet boy deserves a home, dogs live long lives and he still has a lot of years to him, so it’s important to keep in mind whether or not you can take care of him forever.

Taking your animal back to the shelter after adopting them is a very confusing and sad experience for them.

The shelter says he’s a sweet guy who gets along well with people and other animals.

Bronx is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.