SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Brock.

Brock is a six-to-nine-month-old male, Labrador-husky mix puppy that weighs about 20 pounds.

He was found on the 100 block of Midvale Avenue.

The rescue says he’s a friendly, energetic pup that loves other dogs and people and would make an amazing family dog.

Brock is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.