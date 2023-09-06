SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Brandi.

Brandi is a 2-to-3-year-old female pitbull terrier that weighs about 70 pounds. She was found on the 400 block of West 3rd Street back at the end of July.

The rescue says she’s smart and sweet and gets along well with people, but would prefer to be the only pet in the house.

Brandi is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.