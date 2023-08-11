SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Bonsai, a 2-to-4 year old, female, long-haired Lynx Point Siamese Cat. She was found on the 3700 block of 28th street.

The rescue says she’s super friendly and outgoing and she has unique, bright blue eyes. If you know bonsai, please let her Owners know that she’s at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue.

Bonsai will be available for adoption on the 16th.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.