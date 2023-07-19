SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Bindi, a middle-aged, female German Shepherd that weighs about 75 pounds.

She was found on the 3100 block of Jennings Street about two months ago. She arrived at the rescue with her friend “tank,” another German Shepherd, but he’s already found a new home.

The rescue says Bindi knows some basic commands and is a very nice girl. Just like Bindi, there are several German Shepherds at the rescue shelter right now. Head over to the website to view all the sweet pups up for adoption.

Bindi is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, or if you want to see more like Bindi, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.