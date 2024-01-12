SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Bertie.

Bertie is a a three-to-four month-old male, Labrador mix puppy that weighs about 10 pounds and will grow to be about 70 pounds.

He was found abandoned at Larson Park just a few days ago.

The rescue says he’s a very sweet guy that’s the perfect age for training.

Bertie will be available for adoption on Jan. 16.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.