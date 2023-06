Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Bentley, a senior, male, Pomeranian-Yorkie mix. This guy is more than 10 years old and weighs about 5 pounds.

He was found on the 2300 block of Floyd Boulevard. The rescue says, he’s a pretty chill guy who just wants to find a nice home where he can retire.

Bentley is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.