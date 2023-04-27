SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Bart, a 10-week-old, male, silver tabby kitten. He was found on the 25-hundred block of 18th Street with his sister Maggie.

Maggie’s already found a new home, but Bart’s still waiting to find a family of his own.

The shelter says he’s very well-socialized and would love an active home with someone to play with.

Bart is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.