SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Bailey.

Bailey is a three-to-four-year-old female, coon-hound mix that weighs about 60 pounds.

She was found at the intersection of Lucas Avenue and 110th Street in mid-August.

The rescue says she gets along well with people but doesn’t like other animals as much.

Bailey is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.