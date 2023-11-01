SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Bailey.

Bailey is a three-to-four-year-old female hound mix that weighs about 50 pounds.

She was found on 110th Street in Woodbury County back in the middle of August.

The rescue says she gets along very well with other people. She’d just prefer to be an only pet.

Bailey is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.