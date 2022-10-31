B.B.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — These are B.B. and Vision, they’re both 9–12-month-old, tri-color Pitbull mixes. These brothers were found together on the 2700 block of Jackson Street.

Vision is a bit shy, while B.B. is more outgoing. They both get along great with other animals and people. They would prefer to find a forever home together, but they can be adopted separately.

Vision

They are super close and have grown up together- so please consider adopting them as a packaged deal!

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.