SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Atlas.

Atlas is a one-to-two-year-old male blonde German Shepherd-Chow mix.

He was surrendered to the shelter because his former owner became ill and couldn’t look after him anymore.

The shelter says he’s a sweet and friendly dog who loves everyone, except cats.

Atlas is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.