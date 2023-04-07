SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Strays of the Day!

These are Astro, Ginger, and Elmo. They’re all 4-to-6-month-old, orange tabby kittens, two female and one male. They were found abandoned in a box at Goldie Park in Riverside just a few days ago.

The shelter says they’re very sweet kittens who love everyone.

These 3 siblings will be available for adoption on the 11th.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .