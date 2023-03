SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Apollo, a young adult, male, tri-colored German Shepherd and Husky mix.

He was found at the intersection of West 1st Street and Hamilton boulevard.

The shelter says he’s a super friendly dog who loves to run and would make a great walking buddy.

Apollo is available for adoption now.

You can find more details online on Animal Adoption and Rescues website https://www.siouxcityanimalrescue.com/