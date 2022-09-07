SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Jake, a 6-7 month old, male, black Labrador. He was surrendered to the shelter and is now on the hunt for his forever family!

The shelter says he is a bit shy and timid at first, but he would make a great family pet. You’ll be able to tell what a great addition he is to yours the second you meet him! Visit the Sioux City Animal Rescue Center today to see how sweet of a boy he is. He will supply tons of cuddles and adventure!

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.