SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Maria, a 3-4 month old, female, red Boxer-Labrador mix puppy. She was found abandoned at Stone State Park. Now she needs to find her forever home with a new best friend to give her the life she deserves!

She’s still just a puppy, so she needs a little bit of training and a whole lot of love!

Who wouldn’t want to spend quality time with a face like this? Once you see her gentle and fun personality come out, you will become instant family.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.