Mila the Shepherd mix

Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we’re featuring Mila, a 1-year-old, spayed female, Shepherd mix.

Mila had to be surrendered to the shelter. The shelter says she’s extremely sweet and friendly.. but her previous owner says she does tend to be a bit of a chewer so you’ll need to keep an eye on her.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.