Toby the Pitbull mix puppy

Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

Today we’re featuring Toby, a 9-12-month old, male, black-and-white Pitbull mix puppy.

Toby was found on the 2400 block of Court Street on 8/21/22. He had a blue collar on, but no other identification. The shelter says he’s a friendly guy who loves attention and is the perfect age for training. Will he find his forever home with you? Toby is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.