Lola the red Labrador mix

Today we’re featuring Lola, a 5-year old, spayed female, red Labrador mix.

Lola was found on the 1000 block of Court Street on 9/19/22. She had a microchip which was traced, but her previous owners have failed to reclaim her. The shelter says she’s a very sweet, loving, and quiet dog. She weighs between 30 and 40 pounds, so she’s not a huge dog, either. She’s looking for her forever home… Could it be with you? Lola is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.