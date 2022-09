SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

Lacey is a 1-2 year old Pitbull who was found on the 11th and Highway 75 on July 8th. She loves the outdoors, sweet people, cuddles and tons of toys.

She just needs a lot of attention and play time- and she will be a happy girl! Who wouldn’t be sold after seeing her big smile!

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.