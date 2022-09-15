SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

Today we’re featuring off Corey. He is a 1-2 year old, male, DSH, cream/white cat. He was found with several friends on the 500 block of Omaha street. Corey is one of the sweetest, most lovable cats who will make you just as happy as he would be to have a caring home.

I mean.. look at that face?

As long as he has treats and cuddles, he will be a happy boy!

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.