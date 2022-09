SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!



Today we are featuring Olive! A young adult, female Great Dane. She was found on the 3500 block of Athlone avenue. She is of course a big dog, so she needs a forever home with plenty of space.

Hopefully you can spoil Olive with a huge yard, tons of toys and lots of love. Olive is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.