SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Claude, a male tan and white husky. He was found loose running around the 5800 block of Sunnybrook Drive. Now he’s looking for a loving home with lots of toys and cuddles!

He’s a really sweet boy full of love and will bring so much joy to your home. Give him a chance? Claude is available for adoption now!

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.