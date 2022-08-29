SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we’re showing off Luna, a 4-year-old, female, shepherd mix. She was found on the 3900 block of 3rd Avenue on August 9. She is chipped, and attempts are being made to contact the parents.

Luna is a happy girl in need of some love and playtime. If you’re in need of a furry best friend, she is your girl! Stop by and give her a chance. Luna is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.