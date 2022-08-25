Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we’re featuring Burt, a 3-4 year old, male, black Labrador/Mastiff mix.

Burt was originally adopted from the shelter but sadly had to be returned due to not getting along with chickens, cats, and some other dogs. The shelter says that he just LOVES people, playing fetch, and snuggling on the couch. He’s a sweet guy that just wants to be loved. Maybe you can be the one to give him a second chance? Burt is available for adoption now!

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.