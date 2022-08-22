Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we’re featuring Zoey, a 3 – 4-year-old, spayed female, blue brindle Cane Corso mix.

Zoey the Cane Corso mix

Zoey was originally adopted from the shelter, but had to be returned. The rescue says that she seems very sweet and gentle. She aspires to be a couch potato.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.

Zoey has plenty of friends at the shelter who are all looking for forever homes–and we’ll keep introducing you to one every weekday morning on Good Day Siouxland.