Rascal the silver tabby cat

Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

Today we’re featuring Rascal, a 1-2-year-old, neutered male, silver tabby cat.

Rascal was found abandoned on the 2100 block of W. 2nd Street. He was found with a flea collar, but no other identification. No one’s ever come looking for him, which doesn’t make sense, because he’s a super friendly, outgoing, cuddly guy. He’d love to find a home before winter–will it be with you? Rascal is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.