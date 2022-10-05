Halston the brindle-and-white pitbull mix

Meet today’s Stray of the Day–and it’s Still Waiting Wednesday!

Today we’re featuring Halston, a 9-12-month-old, male, brindle-and-white pitbull mix.

Halston was found running loose on Paxton Street back on 7/8/22. He’s been waiting at the shelter to find a family for almost 3 months now–and for perspective, that’s between a quarter and a third of his whole life. The shelter says he’s a great dog who deserves a forever home. Will you let this patient guy join your family? Halston is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.