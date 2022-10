Andy the gray-and-white tabby kitten

Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

Today we’re featuring Andy, a 9-12-week-old, male, gray-and-white tabby kitten.

Andy was found with his brother Amos on the 1900 block of Jones Street. Amos has already found a forever home… but Andy’s still waiting his turn. He misses his brother and hopes to find a family soon. Will it be with you? Andy is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.