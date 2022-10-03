Foxy the orange-and-white kitten

Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

Today we’re featuring Foxy, a 9-week-old, female, orange-and-white kitten.

Foxy was found with her siblings on the 2100 block of Nicollet Street. The shelter says she’s a very friendly girl that would be perfect for any active household. She is housebroken. Could this little one find her forever home with you? Foxy is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.