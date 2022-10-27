SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Willie, a 1-2 year old, male, black and white Tuxedo cat. He was found on the 4100 block of Gordon Drive.

The shelter says he’s a friendly guy who gets along well with other cats. You can already tell he has the cutest face but if you meet him and you’ll find out he also has the sweetest personality!

Now he’s looking for his forever home. Willie is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.