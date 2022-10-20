SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Willow, a 1-2 year old, female, torte calico cat. She was found on the 300 block of South Helen Street.

She’s friendly with other people and other animals; right now, she’s searching for her forever home. All Willow needs is a cozy blanket or bed, human interaction, and lots of attention and love.

Can you give her a warm place to sleep and cuddle ahead of the winter season? Willow is housebroken and available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.