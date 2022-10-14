SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Roger, a 1-2 year old, male, brown tabby and white cat. He was found on the 2600 block of Heights Avenue. He is very clean and friendly, so somebody has to be missing him, right? If you know Roger, please let his owners know he is at Sioux City Animal Adoption and rescue.

If Roger isn’t claimed by 10/19/22, he will be put up for adoption and another family will have the opportunity to give Roger a loving warm home filled with toys and adventure- so keep an eye out for this sweet cat!

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.