SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Miriam, a 2-4 year old, female, brown and white Spaniel and Pitbull mix. She was found abandoned on the 1100 block of Jennings Street.

The shelter says she’s a quiet and mellow girl who loves to play, and would be the happiest in a home with no other pets. Her personality will bring so much happiness to your life! Miriam is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.